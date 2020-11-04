Voting lines in Columbia County weren’t so bad

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—What surprised most people today in Columbia County as they waited to vote, the short lines. After stories of two-hour waits for early voting, some voters were expecting the worst Tuesday.

Voting in the City of Hudson Tuesday afternoon was a walk-up affair. The longest lines were in Valatie at the Ichabod Crane High School. The line went out the door but moved quickly.

Voters said the process took about ten minutes, even with concerns over social distancing.

“So far, 20,700 have voted today,” said Republican Commissioner for Columbia County, Kelly Miller-Simmons on Tuesday.

That number does not reflect early or absentee voting, Miller-Simmons explained. The total votes cast during early voting was roughly 6,500.

