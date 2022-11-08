LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many people across the Capital Region are making their way to the polls on Election Day. News10 stopped by a polling location at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department to learn about voter’s thoughts after they cast their ballots.

Voters across the country, and here in New York, said they’re concerned about the economy, crime and rising gun violence. Multiple voters told News10 they felt it was more important than ever to vote this year and hope their action has a positive impact on the state.

“Very important time to vote this year,” one voter said. “I think we’re at a point where our way of doing business in this country, our democracy is in jeopardy.”

“I’ve always voted from the time I was 18,” another voter said. “It’s an especially important election, a very important election, maybe one of the more important elections in a long time.”

One voter tells News10 the economy and the pandemic influenced their decision at the polls.

“From the changes from the pandemic, from economics, absolutely with crime, it’s a lot so we just hope everything is going to bring about positive change,” the voter said.