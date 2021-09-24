Voters approve proposed bus loop for Duanesburg Elementary

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg Central School District residents voted to approve a $1.4 million project to construct a new bus loop at Duanesburg Elementary. The project passed by a vote of 236 to 45.

Voters also approved the replacement of a bank of windows at the school. The new bus loop will improve safety by moving the student drop-off and pick-up area from the shared driveway and parking lot near the school’s front door, where personal vehicles, pedestrians and school buses are often in close proximity.

“We are very pleased with the results and with the voter turnout. I thank the residents for their approval of this important project,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. James Niedermeier.

Additional parking will also be constructed and available for events.

The district says the pandemic resulted in an unexpected fund balance, part of which is being used to pay for the project. Taxpayers will not be impacted.

Construction is expected to begin in June or July 2022.