CAMP HILL, Pa. (NEWS10) - To continue to provide its customers with an essential service during the pandemic, Rite Aid is updating its COVID-19 testing program. Effective December 1, no-charge testing at Rite Aid's existing testing sites will be replaced by testing for individuals 13 years of age and older for $115 per test - regardless of whether the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Also, in order to provide more testing access to customers and communities, Rite Aid will soon expand COVID-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.