Voorheesville, NY (NEWS10) — To wrap up week zero we head to Voorheesville who took on Watervliet in a Class C match up. The Black Birds were flying high, on their opening drive quarterback Jaden Bright called his own number for the games first touchdown.

Bright stole the show today for the Black Birds throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for three and 107 yards on the ground. His dual threat ability and the explosiveness of Voorheesville’s offense proved to be too much for Watervliet to handle.

Voorheesville went into the half up by 21 and scored again in the second half. Watervliet managed to get on the board in the second half but fall 28-13.

Watervliet will face Stillwater next Friday at 7pm. Voorheesville will hit the road to take on Corinth.