Voorheesville middle and high schools remain closed following weekend flooding

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Voorheesville Middle School and Clayton A. Bouton High School campus’ remain closed Tuesday following a hot water heater malfunction over the weekend causing partial flooding.

The seven feet of water were drained and pumped out of the building, but schools have no heat or hot water, Superintendent Frank Macri said.

School was cancelled on Monday and remains closed Tuesday.

” The district is currently in the process of making sure our buildings are safe for students and for classes to resume. The district is conducting mold and air testing and running dehumidifiers to help prevent mold growth,” Macri said.

The closures do not affect the elementary school.

Updates on when the buildings will be back open will be posted on the school’s website.

