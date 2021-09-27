Voorheesville man arrested after attempting to meet teen for sex

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Voorheesville man was arrested after allegedly attempting to meet a teen for sex and then fleeing in a boat down the Mohawk River. New York State Police say Paul E. Gallione, 48, was arrested on September 22.
Police say Gallione is accused of engaging in sexual communication over social media with a police investigator he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Gallione arranged to meet the 14-year-old at Gateway Landing Park in Rotterdam to have sexual intercourse.
Gallione arrived at the park in a personally owned boat. Police say he fled down the Mohawk River when approached by investigators. He was taken into custody when he attempted to remove his boat from the water at a boat launch near Freeman’s Bridge in Glenville.
Gallione is charged with attempted rape in the second degree and attempted criminal sex act in the second degree. Both charges are class E felonies.
Gallione was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Rotterdam Town Court on October 4.
