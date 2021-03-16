Volunteers needed for Queensbury COVID-19 vaccination site

A Road Closed sign sits outside 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury, N.Y., which is set to become a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The state of New York is using the town of Queensbury as one of ten sites for new state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and keeping those running takes a lot of manpower.

Warren County is asking locals who can safely donate their time to consider volunteering when the new site opens, which the county says should occur in the coming days.

The Queensbury site is located at 50 Gurney Lane, just off Northway Exit 19. It shares the property with the Warren County Historical Society and the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

There are different resources availible for those who want to help depending on how, and who.

Those who wish to volunteer in Queensbury or at any other New York State-run coronavirus vaccine site can follow instructions online.

Students in college, graduate or post-grad programs who wish to help can register through a separate website for student volunteers.

Opportunities also exist for temporary employment at vaccination sites. The Department of Health lists openings for employment at vaccine sites and as contact tracers online.

“This site will be a long-term operation, and with that there will be both paid and volunteer opportunities for our community members and organizations to continue giving back to our region in the way that truly makes us ‘Hometown, USA,’” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber in a press release. “Our help will keep this site running smoothly and administering the vaccinations we need to bring this pandemic to an end.”

In recent days and weeks, Warren and Washington County employees pushing to get the local state site opened have worked together on holding larger vaccination clinics of their own, including a collaborative clinic at Queensbury Town Hall earlier in March.