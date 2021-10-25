Volunteers needed for 2021 Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Turkey Trot event organizers are looking for volunteers to help out with this year’s event. A variety of positions are available for race day and the week leading up to it.

Individuals and small groups are needed to affix labels to runners’ bibs on November 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and November 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Troy.

Volunteers are also needed November 19 through 25 to assist with drive through packet pick up, event set up and clean up, forklift operation, course set up, course marshals, water stop, start/finish line, refreshments, awards, merchandise mailing and unloading and separating t-shirts.

“An event the size of the Troy Turkey Trot cannot be successful without the support of around 400 volunteers,” said Troy Turkey Trot Volunteer Director Bob Barnes. “Whether folks have a few hours or more to spare, we’d appreciate their support to ensure the Trot’s century-long tradition.”

Barnes said through the event’s Group Volunteer Incentive Program, the Trot provides cash dona­tions to clubs or organizations in return for providing small groups to work at the event. Groups of 10 to 14 volunteers earn $200, while groups of 15 or more volunteers receive $300.

Volunteers from a previous Troy Turkey Trot

To help out, you need to be 16 years or older and everyone gets a commemorative t-shirt and refreshments.

To learn more about specific volunteer opportunities and times, you can visit the Troy Turkey Trot website.