Volunteer for Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Audubon Society is accepting volunteers for it’s annual Christmas Bird Count. This is the 120th year the society has conducted the count.

Counts take place within a 15-mile designated radius across North American between Dec. 14th and Jan. 5th. Interested volunteers will do not need any prior bird counting experience.

There is no online registration. In order to become a bird counter, potential volunteers must contact a Christmas Bird Count compiler in their area.

More information about the count can be found on the society’s website. Below is a list of compilers in the immediate Capital District.

Albany County- Email Alan Mapes, alanmapes@gmail.com

Catskill- Coxsackie- Email Larry Federman, birderlarry@verizon.net

Chatham- Email William (Bill) Cook, cook@sunycgcc.edu

Hudson Falls- Call or email Linda White, 518-222-5675/LindaMezzadonna@gmail.com

Rensselaer County (Southern)- Email Naomi Lloyd, naomi_kestrel@yahoo.com

Schenectady/Troy- Email Lawrence Alden, overlook@nycap.rr.com

To find a compiler in another area, search the Audubon’s interactive map .