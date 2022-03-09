WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging is in need of additional volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Officials said their goal is to resume delivery five days a week as offered before the pandemic.

Officials said currently meal deliveries are only being offered three days a week as COVID-19 has affected the number of volunteer drivers available. Most volunteers they said were older retirees who were at a greater risk.

Volunteers are especially needed in the Glens Falls/Queensbury and Lake George areas. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and their own vehicle. Officials said availability during the late morning and early afternoon on weekdays would be necessary.

Volunteers can contact the Office for the Aging at (518) 761-6347. Officials said paid positions are also available at senior meal sites.