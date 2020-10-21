Volunteer coach accused of drug trafficking

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school coach is accused of distributing 11 pounds of cocaine. He was arrested in Albany County yesterday by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Michael Shelli is accused of distributing the drug in a 10 year operation. The allegations were explained in a criminal complaint from the United States District Court, District of New Jersey.

A witness tells authorities a co-conspirator drove to Albany from Essex County New Jersey to supply cocaine, once a month, to Shelli for further distribution.

In the complaint, law enforcement said they’ve independently confirmed the suspect sold more than five kilograms of the drug in Albany over the past several years.

The New York United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District tells NEWS10ABC Shelli’s made his initial appearance in their jurisdiction. All other proceedings will happen in New Jersey.

The 41 year-old faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The school district said Shelli has not been a volunteer coach in the district since March 2020.