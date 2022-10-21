SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dating back to the 1760s, the Revolutionary War Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Washington County and the surrounding area. If you listen closely, you can even hear voices from the grave.

That is, if you have your phone handy. Started in 2019, the ‘Voices from the Grave’ project showcases videos of people reenacting the stories of people buried in the cemetery. With a quick scan of a QR code located next to a headstone, visitors can watch these videos and absorb the history of the past.

Restoration efforts to improve and preserve the cemetery on ongoing and funded by private donations. If you would like to support the cause, you can reach out to the Asa Fitch Historical Society at 342 Scott’s Lake Road, Salem, N.Y. 12865.

