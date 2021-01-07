Voices call for Stefanik to resign outside Glens Falls office after turmoil at Capitol

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A day after a swarm of supporters of President Donald Trump flooded the U.S. Capitol, a group of around 30 people gathered in Glens Falls to call out what they say is part of the problem, and to demand the resignation of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The protest was one of three organized by the office of Tedra Cobb, a St. Lawrence County legislator who has run against Stefanik twice. Many of those in attendance held signs calling for Stefanik to resign or be removed from her post as NY-21 representative, following her continued objection to some electors during the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

Congresswoman Stefanik made a statement Wednesday denouncing violence in Washington D.C. On Thursday, she responded to those outside her Glens Falls office:

“The tens of people that are protesting outside of Congresswoman Stefanik’s office have the constitutional right to peacefully do so. Congresswoman Stefanik objected to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin based on constitutional issues that were debated on the House Floor. Congresswoman Stefanik proudly stands up for the vast majority of constituents who voted to re-elect her with the largest number of votes for any Congressional candidate in the history of the North Country.”

Other protests were held at Stefanik’s offices in Watertown and Plattsburgh.