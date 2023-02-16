ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the end of April, Heroes Hideout will be hosting Kyle Hebert, a voice actor who has worked on many anime shows, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Bleach. Video game enthusiasts might recognize Hebert as the voice of Ryu in Street Fighter and other franchises such as Final Fantasy, Fire Emblem, and Sonic.

Hebert will be at Heroes Hideout on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be available for signings and photo opportunities. Fees for the event are:

8×10 Autograph: $40

Photo/Selfie: $40

8×10 Autograph/Selfie Combo: $60

Autograph on figures: $60

Figure/Selfie Combo: $80

Written Quote (up to 7 words): $20

Written Quote (7 to 12 words): $40