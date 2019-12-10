Vital co-work space opens on Central Avenue

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Phase 1 is complete for the new S.T.E.A.M. garden business incubator. The $1.8 million public-private partnership cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the old St. Patrick school on Central Ave. The basement and main floor are up and running. The main floor will host events like Ted talks and other large learning functions.

Phase 2 is now waiting for funding to begin work on the upstairs classrooms and office spaces. The HVAC and electrical for the whole building has already been upgraded.

The windows will be repaired on site in the work areas in the basement

