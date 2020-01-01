Visualizing your goals is one step to realizing your New Year’s resolution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—At Best Fitness in Albany on New Year’s Day people just kept walking in the door. Some were just doing their everyday work out, but a few were there to get back into shape.

Young and old, fit or not, there is a plan and a way for you to meet your fitness goals.

Trainers at Best Fitness say the first step is visualization: You need to be able to see your goal in your head. Next, create a plan. If you want to run a marathon, it starts with the 1st mile.



You need to take action: You are the only one to swap the donuts out for egg whites. You will also need to record your actions. This will allow you to see how you are improving or what you might need to change.

The last step is to reassess. Did you hit your mile stone or did you come up short. Don’t be afraid to go back and try something different.