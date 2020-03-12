Visitors banned from nursing homes, residents stay in touch with loved ones

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) After the death of 18 residents at a nursing home in Washington State amid a coronavirus outbreak, nursing homes across the country are imposing strict limits on visitation.

The “no visitors” policy is in effect at Glens Falls Center in an effort to lower the risk of exposing the coronavirus to a vulnerable population, but it’s leaving families cut off from their loved ones.

Through the window of the nursing home, residents give us a friendly wave, even a thumbs up. They’re isolated but not disconnected from the outside world.

Julie Pietrak’s calls her 82-year-old mom Clara, a resident at Pine Haven nursing home in Columbia County.

“I was ready to come visit you yesterday when they called and said that they had no visitors, you know,” she told her mom.

Julie is keeping in touch with her mom from afar, like so many others who are now prohibited from visiting their loved ones.

“It’s going to be hard on a lot of people,” she said.

But pictures of scrap booking, painting, and a drum circle prove the 117 folks at Glens Falls Center are keeping busy.

“It’s so key that they have that socialization,” said Aislinn Smith, nursing home administrator at Glens Falls Center. She says staff is doing their best to keep residents connected.

“They have that scheduled expectation of visits that they’ve relied on for years,” said Aislinn.

Special visits like the ones Julie shared with her mother.

“She always made holidays good, we always had Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Julie.

Now, those visits will happen virtually.

“Using, Facebook, messenger, Skype,” said Aislinn.

“Who would think an 82-year-old would do Facebook? But she did,” said Julie.

Clara updates her daughter on the new normal.

“So far we’re all okay here, and they’re doing a lot of things to keep us safe,” said Clara.

Staff is undergoing medical screening when they enter and exit the building, and the future is uncertain.

“At this point we’re hopeful, but we haven’t got a time frame. So we’re just waiting,” said Aislinn.

So is Julie. Waiting until she can say “I love you” not just over the phone, but in person.

Some exceptions will be made to the “no visitors” policy in end of life situations. Those visitors will be medically screened.





