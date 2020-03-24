Virus pandemic may soon center on US after ‘very large acceleration,’ WHO warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The World Health Organization is warning that the U.S. could soon become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic following a recent boom in diagnosed cases.
In a WHO press conference on Tuesday, reporters asked if America may become the epicenter of the pandemic, Reuters reports.
Harris says that in the previous 24 hours, 85% of all newly reported coronavirus cases had been in the U.S. and Europe, with 40% of those in the states.
Harris’ announcement follows President Donald Trump’s reassurances that the country would soon be “open for business.”
“America will, again, and soon, be open for business—very soon,”President Trump’s Monday White House coronavirus briefing
While certain states have already imposed stay-at-home orders, Trump has not imposed a national lockdown.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown on Monday night, while India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a complete lockdown for India’s 3 billion people on Tuesday.
