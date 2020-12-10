Virus at four schools in Warren County COVID update for Dec. 10

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as four recoveries. The county is monitoring a total of 116 active cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.7%.

Thursday’s new coronavirus cases break down into six exposed through acquaintances who had been infected; one who was exposed at a party; one infected in another county; and four infected through undetermined sources.

One new case involved someone who had been on the campus of Bolton Central School District. In a statement, the district said the person was only on campus while coronavirus-positive for 17 minutes on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Another was on North Warren Central School District’s campus, in the elementary school wing. The district wrote that the pre-kindergarten teacher, teacher’s aide and all other families had been notified.

Both cases were found to be low-risk, and no further quarantines or shutdowns are needed at this time.

Cases were also confirmed at Jackson Heights Elementary School in Glens Falls, as well as at Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School. Both of those cases involved residents of other counties, and so were not counted in Warren County’s case count.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report