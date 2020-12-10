Virus at four schools in Warren County COVID update for Dec. 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as four recoveries. The county is monitoring a total of 116 active cases.
The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.7%.
Thursday’s new coronavirus cases break down into six exposed through acquaintances who had been infected; one who was exposed at a party; one infected in another county; and four infected through undetermined sources.
One new case involved someone who had been on the campus of Bolton Central School District. In a statement, the district said the person was only on campus while coronavirus-positive for 17 minutes on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Another was on North Warren Central School District’s campus, in the elementary school wing. The district wrote that the pre-kindergarten teacher, teacher’s aide and all other families had been notified.
Both cases were found to be low-risk, and no further quarantines or shutdowns are needed at this time.
Cases were also confirmed at Jackson Heights Elementary School in Glens Falls, as well as at Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School. Both of those cases involved residents of other counties, and so were not counted in Warren County’s case count.
