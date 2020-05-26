Virtual Troy Night Out Friday, May 26

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Select businesses are offering 10% off orders this month as they celebrate Troy Night Out virtually. There will also be specials at many restaurants on Friday, May 29 from 5-9 p.m.

Customers can use promo code TROYNIGHTIN at Weathered Wood, Little Peck’s, and select products at T&J Handcrafted Soap.

“Troy Night Out is a reminder to shop, dine, and explore locally this spring,” says Executive

Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District, Katie Hammon. “As the weather warms up we are all looking for ways to experience our community in physically distanced, safe ways. Businesses have your safety in mind and cannot wait to connect with you! Order ahead and support local with delivery and pickup options.”

Virtual shows

Hart Cluett Museum- (formerly Rensselaer County Historical Society) gives a “Sneak Peek into the Museum!”; Curator/Archivist, Stacy Pomeroy Draper, describes the history of the Howard-Hart family coach, which is on display in the carriage house of the museum in downtown Troy

The Hallway at Second Street Studios premieres virtually.

Show #4 featuring artists Bjorn Bauer, Nicholas Gates, Vanessa Mastronardi, Kelsey Renko, and Lisa Schroeder. Sales of artwork directly support individual artists.

Victorious Life Christian Church “Troy Unplugged – Community Open Mic Show” virtually with solo and (safely distant) group performances.

Restaurant specials

Bard & Baker celebrates Spring with their new Spritz Splitz. A mix-and-match DIY spritz kits to enjoy at home with plenty of bright, spring floral flavors to choose from.

Muddaddy Flats features “Phase One Flats – Dinner for 2”, a 3-course meal with a Crowler (2 pints) pairing of Rare Form Brewing Company Beer. Trifecta of Doom (Tortilla chips, guacamole, beer cheese queso) alongside a crowler of Rare Form Brewing Company’s Smoky Pilsner also available. The meal ends with an appropriate dessert item and beverage.

Plumb Oyster Bar’s To-Go Menu is available from 4-8 p.m. They also have cocktails to-go and “Go Shuck Yourself COVID-19” Kits.

Lime Leaf Thai Bistro, offering their dessert Mango & Sticky Rice, for a limited time only. Nighthawks features a TNO Cocktail Special with white rum, hibiscus, orange, lemon, and local honey.

Experience Troy Night Out virtually through the Facebook Page @troynightout Friday, May 29 from 5-9 p.m. Click here for more information.

