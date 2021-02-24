Virtual town hall on Solar development announced in Copake and Craryville

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBIA COUNTY (NEWS10) – Sensible Solar for Rural New York announced it will host a virtual town hall meeting for residents of Copake and Craryville, New York. The meeting will be held on March 3, at 6:00 p.m.

The town hall will feature project updates on the status of Illinois-based Hecate Energy’s proposed 360-acre solar facility planned for Copake and Craryville. Participating in the town hall will be officials from the Town of Copake, Senator Daphne Jordan, and Assemblymember Didi Barrett.

Sensible Solar plans to present information on its ongoing efforts to push back against the solar development project.

To participate in the town hall join the Zoom call at 6:00 P.M. on March 3. the Meeting ID is 821 0180 2887 and the Passcode is 842763.