Virtual town hall brings together Capital Region to talk about challenges of COVID-19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nearly 20 Capital Region business owners/leaders representing a wide range of industries, as well as local politicians, and educators were part of an online town hall hosted by Troy Innovation Garage. At times more than 300 participants listened to the triumphs and struggles across multiple points of view.

The town hall was the brainchild of Troy Innovation Garage Founder and CEO, Tom Nardacci, who said he’s hosted smaller meetings focusing on Troy and Albany but was overwhelmed by the response to Wednesday’s meeting that started with a few text messages.

“I have a cheat code, you know, to use a gaming term,” said Nardacci. “It started with a couple text messages to people I know, people who are in my Rolodex, and you know it just morphed into okay we have a group of people who are interested, let’s expand it even more.”

“All of the folks on the call that you heard from are all going work. They’re all involved, they’re all working hard, they’re all committed to the region,” Nardacci said.

The more than two-hour-long webinar included speakers Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Shenendehowa Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson, New York State Assemblyperson Pat Fahy, CDTA CEO Carm Basile, New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut, and Proctors CEO Philip Morris, to name a few.

Speakers talked candidly about the problems facing the economy, education, transportation, the arts, restaurants, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“I have the unfortunate reality of not only just being county executive here in the county but I’m president of County Executives of America and on the national level, I’m president of NYSAC (NYS Association of Counties),” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “There’s so many moving mechanisms that you have to adapt to the new world were in, and the reality is, this is what keeps me up (at night), is the safety and welfare of the residents first and foremost.”

“What does six months, eight months, 12 months, 18 months down the road look like?” said Shenendehowa Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “We have to take this future/present perspective in terms of standing out there in the future, looking at and asking what should we do now? What can we change right now? So that we can continue to position ourselves for prosperity.”

Troy Innovation Garage Capital Region Town Hall

Video courtesy of Troy Innovation Garage/YouTube

