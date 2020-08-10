Virtual Siro’s Cup raises $75,000 for Center for Disability Services

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The numbers are in! This year’s 27th Annual Siro’s Cup raising more than $75,000 for the Center for Disability Services.

The silent auction, which ended Monday morning, will be extended.

Some of the items in the auction will be relisted on Tuesday and open for bidding until Friday.

“We’re happy to step in, hopefully help, as I said to Anne earlier today you know if there’s anything more we can do lending the ‘Tiz the Law’ name to the cause we’ll be more than happy to do,” said Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable.

To place a bid on the items up for auction, click here.

