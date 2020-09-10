Virtual silent film fundraiser by the Park Theater and Chapman Museum

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Park Theater and the Chapman Museum are presenting a virtual showing of the 1924 silent film “The Marriage Circle,” featuring a live musical score.

The film will be screened Thursday at 7 p.m. via YouTube, with music from Ben Model, a lauded silent film accompanist who plays the piano and the organ. “Tickets” are $15, meaning the organizers will send you a link to the event once you pay.

Directed by Ernst Lubitsch and written by Paul Bern, “The Marriage Circle” is based on the 1909 play “Nur ein Traum (Only a Dream)” by Lothar Schmidt. It’s about marriage, adultery, and infidelity, and also features American-born silent film star Esther Ralston, who lived in the Glens Falls area in the ’70s.

The event will start with a brief presentation from the Chapman Museum about the bustling theater scene in Glens Falls in the 1910s and 1920s. Contemporary images and news articles from the era will give insight into life after the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918.

