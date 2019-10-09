Virtual reality becoming popular with local seniors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since the Schenectady Center introduced virtual reality to residents in September, it’s been a big hit.

It’s not all about gaming when it comes to virtual reality. From movement to emotional therapy, virtual reality can provide many benefits.

For 97-year-old World War II Veteran Arthur Graham, virtual reality is an escape. Despite being legally blind and deaf, the virtual reality headset allows him an experience that stimulates his mind and soul.

At Siena College, students are at the forefront of creating new virtual reality experiences for seniors like Art to experience.