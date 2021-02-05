Virtual meeting interrupted by racial slurs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local organization held a virtual meeting Wednesday night to recognize African American History Month. The meeting started off positive, but it quickly took a disturbing turn.

“It really hit me hard what happened,” says Zachary Simpson. Zachary is the chairman of the Council of Albany (NY) Neighborhood Associations, also known as CANA. CANA is a nonpartisan federation of neighborhood associations and related organizations that was founded in 1976. The organization discusses quality of life issues in the City of Albany.

Over an hour into the Zoom meeting, a group of hackers started shouting racial slurs and drawing inappropriate pictures. Zachary and others were completely shocked and disturbed. He had to think quick on what to do. “Basically the only thing I could think of doing at that moment was just pulling the circuit breaker, shutting the whole meeting down and taking control again,” he says.

The meetings are open to the public. Days in advance, Zachary promotes the meetings through CANA’s Facebook page. He believes the attack was planned. “I think we were specially targeted because we were celebrating African American History month,” he adds.

Once Mayor Kathy Sheehan learned about the incident, she reached out to Zachary. right away. She says this incident could be a wake-up call for some people. “This is not free speech…this is hate speech. This is a attack. This is a hate filled attack. I think it is a huge wake up call to know that this is happening right here in our community,” says Mayor Sheehan.

“I know hate is out there. I know racism exists — this was just horrible and it made everyone so uncomfortable,” says Zachary.

Planning ahead, Zachary is going to screen the participants and change the settings on Zoom to make sure he is able to kick people out of the chat. “We are definitely going to have security in place. We’re going to have a protocol in place for every meeting to make every be checked, every button is pushed. We are going to screen people. We’re going to have enhanced screening, so we are going to keep on top of this. If somebody does not identify themselves, we are not letting them in the meeting,” Zachary says.

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating the case.

“I really want to make sure everything is down so this never, ever happens to our organization again because it can’t…and it won’t…not on my watch,” says Zachary.