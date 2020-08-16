Virtual discussions continue on the pandemic’s impact in nursing homes

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Virtual discussions will continue Monday regarding the impacts on the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt will host a forum which will be livestreamed on the New York State Senate Republicans’ Facebook page. It starts at 10 a.m.

Guests during the discussion include Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost family members in elderly care facilities.

Jack Mabb, Director of the Columbia County Health Department, will also be at the hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga