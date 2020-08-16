Virtual discussions continue on the pandemic’s impact in nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Virtual discussions will continue Monday regarding the impacts on the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt will host a forum which will be livestreamed on the New York State Senate Republicans’ Facebook page. It starts at 10 a.m.

Guests during the discussion include Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost family members in elderly care facilities.

Jack Mabb, Director of the Columbia County Health Department, will also be at the hearing.