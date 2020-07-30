Virtual conference held between judge and attorneys in Schoharie Limo Crash Trial

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A virtual conference was held Thursday among Judge Bartlett and the attorneys in the Schoharie Limo Crash Trial, according to Hussein’s attorney Lee Kindlon. Nauman Hussein, of Wilton, is facing 20 counts of both second-degree manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide. The crash in October 2018 claimed the lives of 20 people.

Kindlon also confirmed that there is a similar conference scheduled for August 26. An attorney for the family of the victims said that Hussein may take a plea deal.

