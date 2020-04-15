Virginia pastor who died from coronavirus held service a week before diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bishop Gerald Glenn tested for COVID-19 on April 3. The results came back positive. He died on Saturday.

The late Bishop was still holding in-person services at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church days before he felt ill.

Bishop Glenn’s wife, Marcietia, says they practiced social distancing at a smaller service a week later. Governor Ralph Northam’s order banning large gatherings went into effect the night before Bishop Glenn started feeling sick on March 25.

“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” the Bishop said from the pulpit on March 22.

In addition to Bishop Glenn testing positive for COVID-19, Marcietia, three of their children, and their son-in-law also tested positive for the virus. The family told sister station 8News on Monday that the hardest part for them is being unable to be together while grieving.

“It’s been very hard to go through something like this with the isolation on top of it,” Marcietia says.

