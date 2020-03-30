Virginia mask-making group aids pandemic responders

MIDLOTHIAN, Va (WRIC) — Virtually connected, nearly 2,000 followers of a Facebook page are finding ways to make face masks for health care workers responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
“RVA masks 4 health” has banded together seamstresses, hobbyists, and volunteers in Central Virginia to make various styles and functions of face masks. However, the group’s coordinator, Julie Kratzer, wasn’t expecting such a large response.
“I expected it to be me and a few of my friends that I knew through sewing circles, and then it grew,” Kratzer says.
Group volunteers range from people hoping to transport completed masks to medical professionals identifying what facilities have a need.
The increasing interest on the Facebook page—created on March 19—to make masks has prompted people to donate fabric and essential mask-making materials like elastic and pipe cleaners.
Kratzer says group “administrators,” as she calls them, are mobilizing efforts to put together mask-making kits for volunteers to assemble, and then drop-off at various locations, before being delivered to medical facilities in need.
Kits have enough material to make 20 masks.
