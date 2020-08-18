Virginia man arrested for allegedly ramming Trooper patrol car while the Trooper was inside

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) have arrested James Stewart Jr., 26, of Sandy Level, Virginia after they say he fled a traffic stop. He allegedly rammed an occupied NYSP patrol vehicle on the driver’s side door and then took off.
After a chase, police say, Stewart’s vehicle broke down on I-88 in the Town of Duanesburg where he then took off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later by officers from the State Police, Schoharie County Sherriff’s Office and SUNY Cobleskill Police Department.
Charges:
- Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer (felony)
- Criminal Mischief 2nd (felony)
- Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (misdemeanor)
Stewart was processed and arraigned early Tuesday morning in Richmondville Town Court where he was remanded to the Schoharie County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear again in Richmondville Court on August 21.
