Virginia man accused of leading Troopers on multiple car chases before finally pulling over on Thruway

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Saturday arrested Joseph Coghlan, 38, of Chesapeake, VA after he was reportedly chased by Troopers multiple times in an attempt to avoid arrest for failing to comply when asked to stop on the Thruway.

Police say they attempted to stop a car on I-87 in the town of Ulster for a traffic violation. The driver, Coghlan, reportedly failed to comply and a short pursuit began. The pursuit ended when the car exited the Thruway at the Saugerties exit.

Shortly after, Troopers reportedly saw the same car, a BMW 750 Series, driving northbound at mile marker 134 and tried to initiate a traffic stop which failed leading State Police once again on another chase. Coghlan reportedly made an illegal U-turn to avoid a stationary patrol car while continuing to drive south on I-87.

During the pursuit, the BMW reportedly sideswiped another car while trying to pass on the shoulder, causing property damage. Coghlan later pulled over south of the New Baltimore Service Area, was taken into custody without incident, and transported to SP Albany.

Coghlan was charged with the following:

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3 rd degree and

degree and Reckless Endangerment; both Class A Misdemeanors and

Reckless Driving; an Unclassified Misdemeanor.

Coghlan was arraigned before the Town of Coxsackie Court and was released. A return court date has been set.