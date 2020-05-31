Violent protests break out overnight in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Things quickly turned more chaotic as protesters began throwing bricks and glass bottles at police cars and even officers dressed in riot gear— at one point, an American flag was set on fire.

People were chanting “no justice no, peace” in the middle of Arch street. Car horns were beeping, and people were screaming as fire crackers were lit, setting off loud popping sounds. Around us we could hear bricks smashing to the ground.

Later we saw police on horseback and they were trying to disperse the crowd in front of them. A person then throwing a molitov cocktail in front of the horses, setting a small fire. Soon afterwards clouds of tear gas filled the air. And the crowd started to retreat.

If you take a look at this Facebook video from Fulton County area News, you can see unrest on South Pearl street that took place, crowds were circling a CDTA bus blocking its path. A tractor trailer was set on fire, and fireworks were once again set off in-front of officers. Windows were smashed in the building across from the Times Union center.

Albany Police later guarding city hall and the capital building area.

LATEST STORIES