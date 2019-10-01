Violent crime in Albany down 10 percent from last year, but Chief has concerns about youth

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Violent crime in the City of Albany is down 10 percent from last year, according to officials with the police department. But Chief Eric Hawkins says he’s growing concerned about the demographics involved in recent crime.

“When you have a 15-year-old who uses a handgun as a means to resolve a conflict, there’s an issue, and we’re consistently seeing this,” Chief Hawkins told News10.

He says the community needs to look at providing resources to these teens and young adults that will help them resolve conflict without using violence.

A deputy chief from the APD told News10 that the number of confirmed shots fired calls–which is considered when someone calls 911 for shots fired and evidence or bullet cases were found–is up 32 percent from last year.

However, the number of shootings with actual victims is down 20 percent.

The number of arrests where an illegal firearm is found and confiscated is up 62 percent.

The number of recovered firearms, found on the street or turned in, is up 14 percent.

This time last year, the city had 10 homicides. So far this year, they have only had one.

