WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The boil water advisory in the Village of Whitehall was lifted Sunday morning.

The order was previously put into effect following a series of several water main breaks in the infrastructure, which is more than one hundred years old.

NEWS10 previously reported on the water issues the village has dealt with. The issues began when a leak in the system prompted officials to turn off the supply for a short time and declare a water emergency.