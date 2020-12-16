Village of Waterford declares snow emergency

VILLAGE OF WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Please be advised that a snow emergency is in effect in the Village of Waterford from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday December 16 until all streets are plowed and pushed back.

Any vehicles not moved or interfering with snow plowing operations on Village streets or the Village parking lot will be towed at the owners expense.

Town officials say alternate side parking is not in effect in the Village of Waterford.

Questions can be answered by calling the Village office at (518)-235-9898.

