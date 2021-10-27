Village of Scotia monitoring flooding along Mohawk River

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Village of Scotia said they are keeping an eye on low-lying areas along the Mohawk River after some flooding. They said some areas like the parking lot at Jumpin Jacks are currently pooling some water.

Currently, there is also some flooding along the river below the Scotia water plant, along the railroad tracks, and embankment below Exchange Street.

“These are common flooding areas for us when the river rises like it has, but at this time it’s being watched due to the weather forecast, yet no flooding of significance at this time has been reported to my knowledge,” said Scotia Floodplain Administrator, Luis Aguero.

Aguero said he has been in contact with local law enforcement, fire department, and major’s office. The village is keeping watch over this weekend’s forecast he said.

“If it doesn’t rain anymore we should be good but we are watching Saturday’s forecasted storm that may hit us and that may raise the river again hopefully, not more than where it is right now but again we are monitoring this situation,” said Aguero.