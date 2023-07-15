SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) -150 years of service has flown by for the Village of Scotia Fire Department. The team inviting everyone out to look back on the history of the station, as well as work towards the future.

Pictures filled the Lion’s Pavilion in Collins Park, each one with a story shared by President of the volunteer firefighters, Bonnie Belfance. Going all the way back to December of 1873, the Neptune House Company No. 1 stepped on the ladder with 40 members. The area ended up having a multitude of fires throughout the winter for the new company to fight.

“That year, they had many, many horrendous fires here. The insurance companies were threatening to cancel policies. So the group of them got together and decided they had to do something,” described Belfance.

As a member of the department since 1988, Belfance has been sharing the history of the company, with apparatus from the beginning still around for show.

“It takes sixteen men, eight on each side with those long handles to pump the water. The water only flowed twenty feet from the end of the hose,” explained Belfance on how to operate the 1830 Hand Pumper.

Currently, the station has a mix of eighteen career and volunteer firefighters; just enough to get their old gear going. Retired members came out to look back on good times and encourage the next generations to join. “This is good for us to join hands with our brothers and sisters from all over and our community, and let the community know what we are all about,” said retired Chief, Kenneth Almy.

Along with new recruits, a new fire station is set to pop up on the same street as the current one. Chief David Wood explaining it has been long overdue. “Slated to be finished up next year in May. It’ll be a great improvement for the department, as we are operating out of one of the original firehouses that was built in 1907.”