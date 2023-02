SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Scotia has declared a snow emergency will go into effect beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, February 27. The emergency will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

During the snow emergency, vehicles cannot park on Village streets or in the Municipal lot. Any vehicles violating the parking restrictions may be subject to ticketings and towing at the owner’s expense.