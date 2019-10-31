Village of Round Lake ghouls all out for Halloween

VILLAGE OF ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – House by house, porch by porch, it’s hard to miss the Halloween pride in the Village of Round Lake.

For many residents who call the village home, it’s the best time of the year to bring the community together.

One family is known in the community for the elaborate robotic structures they build every year. Drawing inspiration from Stranger Things this year.

Hundreds are expected to visit the village on Halloween night, but for many who call the village home they hope the word doesn’t get out about their so-called Halloween Town.