Village of Menands to distribute a limited supply of COVID at-home kits

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Menands has received a new supply of Covid at-home rapid test kits from Albany County and will distribute them to village residents. Officials said as the supply is limited, residents will receive one kit per household and must show proof of residency. Residents are asked to please wear masks.

According to officials residents who did not previously receive a kit from the Village will be provided one from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., or while supplies last in the parking lot of the Village Office, at 280 Broadway. Residents do not have to call or email the office to receive a kit or get out of their vehicles upon arrival.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to please call (518) 434-2927.

