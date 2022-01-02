Village of Menands shifts operations remote

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Menands Village Office will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3rd, until further notice. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at (518) 434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

According to officials, water bills can be paid online with instructions on the Village website, or by dropping payment in the box located in the vestibule at 280 Broadway. They say a receipt will be mailed to you.

Village services (police, fire, trash, recycling, etc) will continue, as usual, however non-emergency walk-ins are not allowed at the police station. For court matters please contact them by phone at 518-434-3992 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

