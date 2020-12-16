Village of Menands declares snow emergency

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Menands has declared a Snow Emergency effective 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from Village streets at this time.

Vehicles must remain off village streets until the snow emergency is lifted. Violators may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Menands Police Department at 518-463-1681.

Off street parking is available at the Menands Public Library, Menands Park, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society parking lot and 800 N Pearl parking lot.