MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands has declared a Snow Emergency. Beginning at 9 p.m. on March 13, all vehicles must be removed from Village streets, and parking will only be allowed when the snow emergency is lifted.

Vehicles found parked on Village streets may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Off-street parking is available at the Menands Public Library, Menands Park, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society parking lot, and the 800 N. Pearl parking lot.

Due to the storm, trash pickup will be postponed one day. The Village asks residents to have trash out by 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Menands Police Department at (518) 463-1681. The Village Clerk’s office will be closed, however, reachable via phone at (518) 434-2922, or by emailing handerhand@villageofmenands.com.