Governor Cuomo issues new guidance for college reopenings Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA

Village of Lake George calls off Fourth of July fireworks show

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a string of similar events canceled throughout the region, the village of Lake George decided this week to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show for the year, due to health and crowd control concerns surrounding COVID-19.

In a June 15 meeting of the Lake George Village Board, Mayor Bob Blais brought up the possibility of cancelation after looking at how many other fireworks displays regionally had been canceled, including ones in Albany, Saratoga and Glens Falls.

His concern, quickly supported by others in the meeting, was that those canceled shows would cause more visitors than usual to flock to the Lake George show; more people than the mid-recovery village could handle.

The village is still considered part of New York’s capital region, and is in phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. That means that this week, restaurants can open limited indoor seating, and business can resume at tattoo parlors, spas and salons.

