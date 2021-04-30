Village of Galway Police yet to submit reform plans

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Galway Village Police Department has still not submitted police reform plans the Division of the Budget (DOB) has confirmed. In addition to Chief Jeff Devine, the department employs two officers, according to the department’s website.

Around 98% of the state’s 493 police departments have submitted reform plans so far. The department is one of 12 state-wide, and the only one in the Capital Region, that has not submitted any plans for reform.

Police reform was last discussed at the village’s October 6 board meeting. The minutes from that meeting say:

“Chief Devine has mentioned that he has had to put in many hours to get everything in order and talked about the time that will be required by the Board to comply with the governor’s Police Reform Plan which needs to be adopted on or before April 1, 2021. Trustee Best made a motion to accept the Police Report, seconded by Trustee Ryan. Carried.”

Following a June 12 executive order, police departments across New York had to submit and adopt reform plans before April 1, 2021. The plans were aimed at improving policing practices and reducing any racial disparities. Departments and localities that missed the April 1 deadline, risked funding cuts.

A bill was advanced in the FY 2022 Executive Budget to further authorize the Attorney General to install a monitor, at the request of the Governor or Director of DOB, and at the expense of the local authority, for all police departments who fail to comply with the Executive Order. The monitor would remain in place until the requirements of Executive Order 203 are met.

The DOB says they are working with Governor’s office staff to connect with departments that have not submitted reform plans and determine their status. The DOB says they will make determinations on withholding funding and the potential role of the Attorney General once the matter has greater clarity.

NEWS10 have reached out to Chief Jeff Devine and Mayor William Hyde for comment.