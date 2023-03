FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the incoming winter storm, the Village of Fultonville has declared a State of Emergency. The State of Emergency will run from 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13, through Wednesday, March 15, at noon.

Street parking is not permitted from 8 p.m. on Monday through 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Village office will be closed.