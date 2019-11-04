Village of Fort Ann under Boil Water Order following water main repair

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Fort Ann is under a Boil Water Order until further notice while the Department of Public Works repairs a water main break.

The Boil Water Order was issued Monday at 7 a.m. and will remain in effect until there are two clear days of testing of the water by the New York State Department of Health, said Tim Hardy Deputy Director for the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

The water main break repair is expected to take up to 8 hours.

The Fort Ann Central School District canceled school Monday while repairs to the water main are made, according to the district’s website.

The district will reopen on Tuesday but the drinking water fountains will be closed as the Boil Water Order will still be in effect. The district plans to provide water bottles for students and staff upon request.