Village of Coxsackie receives large appliance donation

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Last Wednesday, a large trailer pulled up to the Coxsackie Food Bank’s building, packed full of microwaves, air conditioners, and fans. The only problem? Some scratches, dents, and damaged packing boxes made them unsalable.

“We are coordinating with three local groups, the county’s Senior Department of Greene County, the Coxsackie Food Pantry, and the Coxsackie Athens Rotary,” said Mayor Mark Evans. “They are going to be responsible for finding folks, first in the Coxsackie area that has some need, and then we will open it up and disrupt to others in the county that have a need.”

Air conditioners, ceiling fans and other household appliances will be made available to residents in the Coxsackie area first.

The Ferguson Distribution Center in Coxsackie, according to Mayor Evans, sets the products aside in a trailer when the packaging is damaged.

The donated round park benches at the Riverfront Park in Coxsackie are very popular in the summer during Wednesday farmer markets.

Evans said that this is not the first time that Ferguson has made donations to the Village. In the past, according to the Mayor, they received new park benches and lawnmowers.